Times Now journalist Bhawana Kishore walks out of Punjab jail after getting arrested for rash driving

Journalist Bhawana Kishore was released from Ludhiana Central jail on Sunday after getting arrested for rash driving a day before.

The Times Now journalist had allegedly run over a Dalit woman and was arrested along with others for the crime. But the Punjab High Court granted her interim bail hours later.

Bhawana was working on an investigative story in Punjab for the TV news channel which had released a report called 'Operation Sheesh Mahal' based on the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Bhavana Kishore was arrested and wrongly implicated in an SC-ST case by the Ludhiana police. Bhavana was arrested while she was on her way to report the inauguration of Mohalla Clinics by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal," Times Now reported.

Meanwhile, objections raised by the Advocate General will be considered on the next date of hearing when the reply to the petition and records of the case are available with him, the order said and added that the case would be taken up for consideration on May 8.

It may recalled that Bhawana and two others had moved the High Court for quashing the police case registered against her under the provisions of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and the provisions of the IPC after claiming that the said case was nothing but political witch-hunt of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.