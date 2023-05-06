Punjab: Times Now journalist runs over Dalit woman, remanded to police custody till May 19 |

A TV channel reporter who was working on an investigative report from Punjab was caught by the local police for allegedly running over a dalit woman during the news coverage.

The journalist was identified as Bhavana Kishore who was working for Times Now, a news channel that released report called 'Operation Sheesh Mahal' based on the official bungalow of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On May 5, it was noted that Bhavana was detained by the Punjab police for allegedly for running over a woman in a road accident.

However, the claim was ruled out by the channel who released a video to note that she wasn't driving. The channel editor claimed that the AAP government was intimidated for exposing Arvind Kejriwal.

"Bhavana Kishore was arrested and wrongly implicated in an SC-ST case by the Ludhiana police. Bhavana was arrested while she was on her way to report the inauguration of Mohalla Clinics by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal," Times Now reported.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena shares update

Taking to Twitter, AAP leader Atishi Marlena informed that the court found the TV reporter to be guilty and sent her to custody till May 19. She took a dig at the channel and wrote, "BJP and Times Now channel are anti-Dalit. Do they not trust the court?"

BJP leaders and journalists react

Reacting to the case BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed the Punjab police and the governance of the Aam Aadmi Party. He claimed that last year he was kidnapped by the police and this year the same is repeating with a reporter of a news channel.

"Last year on 6th may Punjab Police kidnapped me on the instructions of @ArvindKejriwal. Today on 5th may Punjab Police kidnapped @TimesNow woman reporter Bhavna Kishore for exposing Kejriwal Sheesh Mahal. Punjab Police failed to stop drugs in Punjab but dancing on instructions of Kejriwal (sic)," Bagga tweeted.

Channel cries wolf with 'AAP ka Badla'

Times Now reported the news updates with the headline 'AAP ka Badla' and also saw respective journalists tweeting under the hashtag 'Sheesh Mahal Badla.'

Navika Kumar, Editor-in-Chief Times Now, demanded the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to release the reported immediately.

Pointing out that the reporter wasn't driving the vehicle, Navika tweeted, "I demand that @BhagwantMann & @ArvindKejriwal to release @TNNavbharat reporter @BhawanaKishore immediately. Detained by @DGPPunjabPolice for the last 7 hours. Accused of an accident when she was not driving a car. This is serious intimidation of the media."

