Bageshwar Dham Viral Video: Dhirendra Shastri asks 'nalayak' journalist to hold his ears, apologise & worship feet

Godman Dhirendra Shastri has once again caught the attention of people for the wrong reasons. This time, he was seen calling a journalist present at the Bageshwar Dham "nalayak (useless)"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Bageshwar Dham Viral Video: Dhirendra Shastri asks 'nalayak' journalist to hold his ears, apologise & worship feet | Twitter: Unseen India

Madhya Pradesh: A video doing the rounds on social media records the incident from self-proclaimed Godman Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar Dham and shows how he treats a journalist on the premises.

When a journalist raised his hand to put forth a question to the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri, he lost his cool and disrespected the journalist. Furthermore, he asked the man to step on the stage to apologise in front of the crowd for questioning the Godman.

WATCH:

The entire incident was caught on camera and is now viral on the internet. Seconds into the video, we can hear Shastri saying to the journalist, "Sita Ram japo. Tujhe bolne ka tameez hi nahi hai...toro bhi batade ki langot kyo diloy?"

In the video, Shastri not only called the journalist "nalayak (useless)," but also demanded him obey his words -- hold his ears, apologise, and worship feet. Later, he asked the journalist to walk off the stage in a purportedly insulting manner.

article-image

