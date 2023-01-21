Bageshwar Dham Controversy: 'Who is Dhirendra Shastri...I don't salute fake shastris', says MP Congress leader Govind Singh

MP LoP Govind Singh | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior leader of Madhya Pradesh Congress and leader of opposition in MP assembly, Govind Singh has now entered into the war of words between Dhirendra Shastri, the storyteller of Bageshwar Dham, and those who speak against him. Talking to the media on Saturday he sarcastically asked, “Dhirendra Shastri, who? I only salute those who work for the welfare of the poor.”

“Who is Dhirendra Shastri? I do not know who Dhirendra Shastri is. I also saw him on social media only”, Singh said.

He further added, “I only salute ‘Shastris’ who help the poor, common man and the needy, I have no place for fake ‘Shastris’. I have also seen in the media that he has been challenged in Chhattisgarh. So, if he knows any sort of witchcraft then he should show”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shastri, a self-styled godman made the headlines after he allegedly ran away from a challenge by Maharashtra based Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

Along with this, the leader of opposition also lashed out at the Shivraj government. He alleged that there is an atmosphere of anarchy in the whole state and if anyone dares to raise any questions then he is put in jail.

'When RSS members went to jail, they came back apologising'

Singh also made a big statement about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He said that the people of Hindu Mahasabha and RSS had never gone to jail in life and if they went, they came back apologising. He also said that RSS has made no contributions in India's freedom struggle. “BJP completely wants to bring back the culture of the old maharajas, most of the cities have been named after raja, maharajas, now the bus stands and airports are also being named after the same maharajas”, he said.

'Raja Pateria not being provided even blanket in jail'

Govind Singh said that the government is not taking care of Raja Pateria, who is in jail for his ‘kill Modi’ remark.

Accusing the administration of negligence, he said “They are not providing him any facilities in the jail. He has not even been provided a blanket to cover himself in winter. At this time the temperature has dropped to 2 degree Celsius, but no facilities are being provided to him. This is the reason why his family members are continuously protesting but the government is completely deaf and dumb.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)