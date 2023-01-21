Did Bageshwar Dham Sarkar 'miraculously' disclose personal info of TV reporter in Satsang? Netizens say 'details were available on journalist's FB profile'

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar 'miraculously' discloses personal info of TV reporter in Satsang, netizens say 'details were available on journalist's FB profile' |

A video of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar alias Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, self-styled godman, with a TV journalist has gone viral on internet.

In the said video, Baba is said to have miraculously read the mind of a TV reporter and discloses the reporter's private information about his relatives in a public gathering.

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar stunned his devotees by disclosing reporter's personal information by 'reading his mind'

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar asked the ABP News reporter Gyanendra Tiwari to come up on stage, later when the reporter got seated near his feet, Baba asked him, "Is your brother's name Raghvendra Tiwari?" The reporter replied as "Yes." Then Baba asked him, "Did your brother buy a new house recently?" The reporter readily replied, "Yes, he had a housewarming ceremony two days ago." At the end Baba asked him, "Is your neice's name Abhishi?" The reporter was stunned as he replied saying "Yes."

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's devotees at the gathering including the TV reporter were seen surprised as Baba one by one gave out information on the reporter's family and their recent progress in life. He then also said that no one needs to doubt on his spiritual powers and he will not futher do anything to prove that his powers were real.

Netizens find out the truth behind miracles

Soon after the video of the event went viral, netizens claimed to have found out that Baba's alleged miracles were out of simple information about the journalist which was available on his Facebook account.

Sakshi Joshi, a jouranlist, in a video on her Twitter account shared the footage of the gathering and said that the reporter in the footage had interviewed the baba a day earlier for his channel. While on the next day, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar called the same journalist among several others on stage and claimed of reading his mind and disclosed his personal information

Joshi also alleged in the same video that all the information disclosed at the event by Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar was said to be taken out of the reporter's Facebook's account.

ABP NEWS का ‘पत्रकार’ जिस जानकारी को सुनकर बाबा जी की जय करने लगा वो सब तो खुद उसके ही Facebook प्रोफ़ाइल पर मौजूद थीं।

धीरेंद्र शास्त्री ने फ़ेसबुक से टीप ली और सबको मूर्ख बनाने का प्रयास किया



ये है दिव्य दरबार का सच https://t.co/4c3uTmsyAr pic.twitter.com/6pNokOFUPS — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) January 21, 2023

Other Twitter users also shared screenshots from the reporter's Facebook account bringing forward the truth behind Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's miracles.

Dhongi Baba ne yeh bhi bataya ki Gyanendra ke bhai ne greh-pravesh karwaya hai do din pehle aur yeh chamatkaar sunn ke Gyanendra, baba ke kadmo mein lot gaya.



Yeh alag baat hai ki yeh news khud @gyanendrat1 ne share ki thi FB pe



Yeh baba wrong number hai bhai 🤣🤣 https://t.co/jmZVF9wqMO pic.twitter.com/ESwhgggDoW — Kapil (@kapsology) January 20, 2023

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar allegedly 'fled' from Maharashtra after his miracles were challenged

Earlier this month, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar sparked a controversy after his spiritual powers and miracles were claimed to be acts of superstitions. He was challenged on his miracles by a Maharashtra-based organisation fighting superstition named Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti. He was invited to a satsang in Nagpur by the organisation to provide a proof of his power.

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar reportedly fled away from a Ramkatha event after he was asked to show his miracle. Since then, demands for his arrest on grounds of promoting superstitions have arised.

Calling the TV reporter to his satsang seemed to be to prove his critics that he has "miracle" powers. He also declared in the event that post this he would not give any clarification to anyone, nor does he need to provide a certification of the powers he possesses.

Who is Bageshwar Dham Sarkar?

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar whose real name is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is a 26-year-old self-styled godman. Born in year 1996, He is associated with the Bageshwar Dham temple of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Devotees of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar claim that he can grasp the problem without a person mentioning it. It is also said that the self-styled godman can write people's problem on a piece of paper without asking the affected person. He is widely popular for his alleged miracles which he performs in public gatherings.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)