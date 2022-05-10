Punjab: Following Mohali blast, security heightened in Amritsar

Mohali: Amid tensions in Mohali after explosion was reported in Mohali, red alert was issued in Amritsar and security was heightened.

"Security has been increased at vital installations across the city. Law & order situation is completely under control", Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said.

On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done," Mohali police had said on Monday.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons," It can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

A day after the rocket-propelled grenade attack on its Mohali-based intelligence wing headquarters, the Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has leads and will solve the case soon.

Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra after a meeting with senior officials told reporters here that a projectile had hit the building and the explosive used in it seems to be TNT (trinitrotoluene).

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 on Monday night and the explosion shattered window panes. No one was injured in the incident.

