 'Punjab Floods Man-Made Disaster’: Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Blames Centre & AAP Govt
Accusing both the governments of their failure to anticipate the situation and prevent them in time, Sidhu asked why dam levels were not lowered in advance if the heavy rainfall was forecast.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Friday held both the Centre and state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government responsible for the devastating floods caused by torrential rains in Punjab and called it a ``man-made disaster, not destiny’’.

Accusing both the governments of their failure to anticipate the situation and prevent them in time, Sidhu asked why dam levels were not lowered in advance if the heavy rainfall was forecast.

He said on X: ``It is very painful to see the people of Punjab suffer when all this was avoidable , no one prevents and prepares - they only repent and repair. Rivers of Punjab, once a boon, have become a curse of mismanagement. This is not destiny, it is a man made disaster - Govt failure’’.

Sidhu also said that the floods were preventable and had stemmed from the mismanagement of the state’s river systems and lack of the preparedness in time.

