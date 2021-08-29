Punjab: Farmers block roads to protest against police lathi charge in Karnal

Farmers on Sunday blocked the road at Bhandari Bridge in Punjab's Amritsar and the road leading to Ferozepur in Ludhiana to protests against the police brutality on protesting farmers in Karnal yesterday, August 28.

The road was blocked for two hours to show dissent against the lathi charge by Haryana police on farmers Saturday.

"Police have made all security arrangements. We've diverted traffic", said Paramdeep Singh, SHO, Sarabha Nagar PS.

Haryana Police reportedly resorted to lathicharge to disperse a group of farmers who were heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting on the upcoming municipal polls chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday afternoon.

The police, however, said only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway, affecting traffic movement.

Meanwhile, angry farmers blocked multiple roads across Haryana to protest police action against other farmers in neighbouring Karnal district. The protests have affected traffic on roads in Kurukshetra, on the Delhi-Amritsar highway, and led to a jam at the Shambhu toll plaza leading to Ambala.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha - the umbrella body under which many farmer groups have united to protest the farm laws - slammed the police for their "brutal" actions and called on farmers across the state to gather for a concerted protest later today.



The farmers, in Haryana and elsewhere, have been protesting against the three farm laws for over nine months now.

Several rounds of talks have been held but no resolution is in sight, with the government unwilling to scrap the laws (one of the farmers' demands) and the farmers standing defiant.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 04:19 PM IST