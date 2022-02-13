Punjab elections 2022: When Bhagwant Mann becomes CM, he will do a fair investigation in sand mining case, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the actual investigation in illegal sand mining case will begin when Bhagwant Mann becomes Punjab chief minister.

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, after getting a clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining, slammed Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday calling him a "liar."

"Channi Sahab did an investigation on himself, when Bhagwant Mann will become CM, he will do a fair investigation on sand mining. When his relative has confessed that all the money belongs to Channi, why is ED not arresting him?" Arvind Kejriwal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both seats he is contesting from.

"Congress party has become a circus in Punjab. Channi Sahab is going to lose from both Assembly constituencies. AAP is going to defeat him. He'll never be the CM when he can't be an MLA," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, after getting a clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining, slammed Arvind Kejriwal and called him a "liar." "Arvind Kejriwal is a liar...tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," said Channi.

The Ropar district administration and the police gave a clean chit to Channi over the allegations of illegal mining in his Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency.

Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Channi compared Kejriwal and AAP leaders to British rule in the country and said that AAP has come to "loot" Punjab.

"British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British," Channi said.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Channi said that the government is "not formed on the basis of lies."

Last month Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:30 PM IST