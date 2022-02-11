Punjab Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia slams CM Channi, claims ‘you will find Rs 133 crore in his account’

Amritsar: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Sidhu on Thursday campaigned for her father in Amritsar (East) constituency ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Speaking to reporters, Rabia launched a scathing attack on Congress CM candidate and incumbent Chief Minister Charanjith Singh Channi.

Rabia doubted whether Channi, as had been claimed, was poor and said that his bank accounts should be checked, Times Now reported.

“Is Channi really poor? Check his bank accounts, more than Rs 133 crore will be found,” she claimed.

Rabia looked visibly upset over her father not being named as the Congress’s CM face for Punjab Election 2022.

"Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. But you can't stop an honest man for long. Dishonest man has to eventually stop," she said.

“He (Sidhu) has been working for Punjab for the last 14 years, he has been creating a new model for the state. He should be respected,” Rabia said. She further added that there was no comparison between Sidhu and other state party leaders, in an apparent dig at Channi.

“The victory will be of truth,” she said.

Rabia said the state was in a bad condition and that only one person – her father - can save it. She further alleged that Sidhu's political opponents and others were trying to ensure that he remains in the background.

“Everyone's trying to remove him including the drug mafia and the sand mafia. They won't ever let an honest person take charge,” she alleged.

Rabia said Sidhu feels hurt by the condition that Punjab is in today.

Rabia even reiterated her statement that she would not get married till her father wins.

Rabia also took a dig at SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is pitted against her father Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar (East). Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Majithia uncle came to my father to learn politics," she said, adding that one has to choose - "on one side there are drugs and on the other side, there is development, jobs, and education."

She also alleged that in Majithia, the Assembly constituency which Bikram Majithia had represented earlier in the state's Assembly, drugs could be purchased from grocery shops for as low as Rs 20.

"People will not sell themselves for money, they will vote for truth and only truth," Rabia was quoted as saying.

