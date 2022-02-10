'As long as I'm alive no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity': Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of assembly polls

Just days ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday assured that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity as long as he is alive.

In Amritsar East today, Sidhu said, "I went to Church, Masjid, Gurudwara, & recently visited Vaishno Devi because there is only one universal law... As long as I'm alive, I assure you that no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity."

Sidhu made a limited appearance outside Amritsar city. He was seen campaigning in Amritsar Central and Amritsar West seats but nothing beyond.

Sidhu has been to the Vaishno Devi shrine twice in a week. His inability to fan across Punjab has upset Congress’ plans to make the optimal use of the cricketer-turned-politician’s oratory skills.

Sidhu in 2017 had played a pivotal role in shoring up the Congress prospects even though the Congress had fought under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership. According to Sidhu, election strategist Prashant Kishor had met him over “60 times” to side with the Congress. Kishor was assisting Captain Amarinder Singh in a big way then.

With 10 days to go, the Congress campaign for February 20, the voting date, is in disarray. Many star campaigners such as AICC’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar are nowhere in sight.

There is a lot of speculation over Sidhu’s future role, particularly after March 10 when the Punjab poll verdict will be declared. While many AICC functionaries feel Rahul would be able to persuade Sidhu to join Charanjit Singh Channi Cabinet (in the event of Congress retaining Punjab), sources close to Sidhu are sceptical. “Sidhu is not a second liner. He would not like to play second fiddle to Channi,” insists a source close to Sidhu.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:04 PM IST