Punjab Elections 2022: Congress leader Jasbir Singh Khangura quits party ahead of polls

Chandigarh: Jasbir Singh Khangura, former MLA from Qila Raipur in Punjab resigned from Congress party on Sunday.



"With a heavy heart, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party," Khangura said in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Khangura's father has also resigned from the party.

"This has been a valuable and emotional 20 odd years journey for me and some 60 years for my father who is also resigning concurrently," he said in the letter.

"As an MLA, I learnt much about developmental and governance issues and I am richer for the experience," he further said.

Punjab will hold Assembly elections on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:07 PM IST