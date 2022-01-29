e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Punjab Elections 2022: BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal today joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Imagine greatness of man who headed Congress, Hindu Mahasabha simultaneously, says Amit... Watch video: Imagine greatness of man who headed Congress, Hindu Mahasabha simultaneously, says Amit...
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
Advertisement