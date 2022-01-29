Punjab Elections 2022: BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal today joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:55 PM IST