Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's wife, daughter to campaign for Bhagwant Mann ahead of polls

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, will tour Punjab to campaign in the state ahead of assembly polls.

Sunita Kejriwal will participate in AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's 'Jansabha' in the Sangrur district's Dhuri on February 11, the party informed on Thursday.

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter will also attend the event along with Bhagwant Mann's mother and sister.

Sunita Kejriwal took to Twitter to inform about her visit to the state. She said, "I am going to Dhuri with my daughter tomorrow to ask for votes for my brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann."

At the 'Jansabha', Bhagwant Mann will address women in Dhuri.

कल बेटी के साथ अपने देवर भगवंत मान के लिए वोट माँगने धूरी जा रही हूँ। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) February 10, 2022

Bhagwant Mann was announced AAP's CM candidate on January 18 after more that 93 percent of people voted for him on a phone line survey.

Mann will contest the Punjab election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency. The seat is in the Sangrur district which he currently represents as an MP.

The assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:37 PM IST