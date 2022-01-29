Punjab Elections 2022: AAP's Bhagwant Mann, Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu file nomination papers

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) CM face and candidate from Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu filed nomination papers ahead of upcoming state Assembly polls.

Mann was declared as the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls on January 18 by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “The AAP has decided that our CM candidate for 2022 Punjab elections will contest the polls from Dhuri constituency,” Chadha told reporters.

Forty-eight-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. The Dhuri assembly seat, which is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections.

In a tweet, the Congress leader on Friday said, "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11.15." Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:03 PM IST