Punjab cop's hand restitched after surgery, recovery to take time: Professor Jagat Ram

Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, Professor Jagat Ram said that the Assistant Sub-Inspector, whose hand was chopped off in an attack in Patiala on Sunday, is stable after surgery. However, his recovery is expected to take time.

"The operation theatre was kept ready as soon as I received the call from DGP Punjab. It was a very challenging surgery and took about seven-and-a-half hours. He (Punjab ASI) is stable today but recovery will take time," the Director said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Sunday said that the severed wrist of Assistant Sub-Inspector was stitched back after a 7.5-hour-long surgery.

"I am happy to share that a 7.5-hour long surgery has been successfully completed at PGIMER to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery," said Chief Minister Singh.

Singh's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of men dressed as Nihangs attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district, police said.

Nine persons were earlier arrested by the Punjab Police in the case. The incident took place amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.