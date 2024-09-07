 Punjab: Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Leads Protest Against AAP's Fuel And Electricity Price Hikes
Led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, a group of party leaders and workers held a protest at Muktsar - as a part of party’s statewide agitation - against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's recent decisions to hike the prices of petrol, diesel, and electricity in Punjab.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Amarinder Singh Raja | X

Chandigarh: Led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, a group of party leaders and workers held a protest at Muktsar - as a part of party’s statewide agitation - against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's recent decisions to hike the prices of petrol, diesel, and electricity in Punjab.

Warring, also a member of parliament (MP) from Ludhiana, later led a delegation to the office of the deputy commissioner of Muktsar, where he handed over a memorandum demanding the immediate reversal of these price increases.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at the protest site, Warring held that the AAP government is playing a cruel joke on the people of Punjab by raising the prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, and electricity, deliberately pushing the middle class and the poor into deeper financial distress.

``We are here to make it clear that we will not stand and watch as this government robs the pockets of Punjabis. This is the state government’s way to fund their self-advertisement budget from the pockets of the middle class and the common man of Punjab,’’, he further alleged.

Stating that the Congress party would continue to fight for the rights of the people, he held that similar memorandums are being handed over to the DCs of every district across Punjab, he further alleged that the AAP government is avoiding transparency and accountability by introducing these hikes outside of the Vidhan Sabha sessions. ``This is a blatant attempt to avoid opposition scrutiny and dodge questions that would expose their anti-people policies,’’ he said.

