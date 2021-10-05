Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi equates Lakhimpur Kheri incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre, says 'it was pre-planned'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who was denied to visit Lakhimpur Kheri after violence, equated the incident with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He also said that the incident was pre-planned to intentionally crush the innocent farmers who were peacefully protesting against the farm laws.

"Equating the barbarous incident of Lakhimpur Kheri with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said that the incident was pre-planned to intentionally crush the innocent farmers who were peacefully protesting against the farm laws," Punjab Govt said in a statement.

Yesterday, condemning the unfortunate incident, Channi said that the reason behind this incident is three farm laws. "I along with my ministers met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and gave him the memorandum to repeal the three farm laws."

Notably, with the imposition of prohibitory orders, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday denied permission to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi to visit the state's Lakhimpur Kheri, where violence broke out at a farmers protest on Sunday. The Chief Minister had planned to meet bereaved families.

The opposition parties have lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for not allowing their leaders to visit Lakhimpur. The opposition parties also accused some BJP leaders of making provocative statements and questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is facing the accusations of allegedly ramming his car over farmers refuted all allegations that he was part of the convoy.

Two days after the incident, Charanjit Singh Channi today left for New Delhi from Chandigarh to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"These three farm laws should be repealed at the earliest and incidents like this (Lakhimpur Kheri) need to be stopped. I will discuss this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in today's meeting," Channi told media persons, before leaving for Delhi.

