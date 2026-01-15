 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appears Before Akal Takht Over Viral Video Row
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appeared before the Akal Takht secretariat after being summoned over a viral video alleging disrespectful remarks on Sikh institutions. Mann said the video was doctored and part of a political conspiracy. He submitted his clarification to the Sikh clergy and said he would abide by the verdict pronounced by the Akal Takht.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appeared before the acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at the Akal Takht secretariat in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar after being summoned by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, for his alleged disrespectful remarks on Sikh institutions, in a viral video.

Briefing newspersons after the meeting with the acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Mann held that the video was completely doctored and edited with malicious intent.

Stating that he apprised the acting Jathedar Gargaj about the same, he said that it was a conspiracy by his political rivals to create a conflict between him and the Akal Takht.

Mann further held that while he submitted his clarification to the Akal Takht acting Jathedar Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, they told him they would go through his clarification and take a decision accordingly. Mann said that he would abide by the verdict pronounced by the Sikh clergy.

Centre Denies Clearance To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s UK & Israel Visit
It may be recalled that Jathedar Gargaj had summoned Mann last week for his alleged remarks on the gurdwara donation box (guru ki golak) and also allegedly showing ``anti-Sikh mentality’’ by his alleged derogatory remarks.

Stating that the chief minister’s remarks reflected the arrogance of power, the acting Jathedar Gargaj also said that since Mann is a ``patit’’ (a Sikh who cuts his hair), he could not be presented before the façade of Sri Akal Takht and therefore summoned to appear before the Akal Takht secretariat to give his clarification in the context.

