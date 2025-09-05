 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized, Suffers Viral Fever & Digestion-Related Issues: Report
HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized, Suffers Viral Fever & Digestion-Related Issues: Report

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized, Suffers Viral Fever & Digestion-Related Issues: Report

Following news of his illness, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann on Thursday to check on his health at his official residence.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: The meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, which was to be chaired by Bhagwant Mann here on Friday, has been postponed after the chief minister fell ill, officials said.

The meeting was expected to focus on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the state, which has been severely affected by floods.

Punjab has been reeling from severe floods, with the death toll rising to 43 and agricultural damage reported across 1.71 lakh hectares on Thursday.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mann has viral fever and some digestion-related issues, but he is now recuperating.

'If We Can Help Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Jibe At Centre,...
article-image

Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Wednesday evening to assess the flood situation and was originally scheduled to visit affected areas alongside the chief minister.

However, in Mann's absence, Kejriwal later proceeded to visit flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

