Punjab: Another blast near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 2nd incident in 2 days

On Monday morning, another explosion occurred in the same area of Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, just hours after a person was injured in a blast at the same location. The latest blast occurred at around 6:30 am near Saragarhi Sarai on the way to the Golden Temple. Although there were no reported injuries or damages, the police and forensic teams reached the location to collect samples for examination.

Punjab | Bomb Squad and FSL team at the spot after a suspected bomb explosion was reported near Golden Temple in Amritsar https://t.co/EBubbzqAFU pic.twitter.com/yx0dROANqw — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Unidentified person hung the explosive substance

As per report in India Today, an unidentified person had hung a bomb using a thread from the Heritage Street parking lot, which resulted in the explosion. The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but locals reported hearing the blast and seeing smoke in the area.

Increased concern over the security in the area

The consecutive blasts in the same location have raised concerns over the security of the area. Heritage Street is a popular tourist destination, and the Golden Temple is a religious site of great significance for the Sikh community. The police have increased their presence in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

Another explosion reported a day ago

Several people were injured in a blast at a restaurant in the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's holy city of Amritsar. The police, however, said it was not a terror attack, but an accident.

Panic gripped as the blast took place at busy Heritage Street near Darbar Sahib on Saturday night. Many devotees and locals present at the spot presumed the blast a terror act.

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to be panic. A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. He said forensic teams were investigating. Only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered and there was no damage to the buildings.