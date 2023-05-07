 Punjab: Several injured in an explosion near Amritsar's Golden Temple; CCTV footage surfaces
The impact of the blast shattered the windowpanes of a nearby restaurant and Saragarhi Sarai, leaving pedestrians injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
On Saturday night, residents and visitors near the Golden Temple Heritage Street were left in panic and chaos following a sudden blast. The incident reportedly occurred around midnight, leaving several people injured.

Location of the blast and damage caused

According to a report in The Tribune, the blast took place near a parking lot in front of Saragarhi Sarai. The impact of the blast shattered the windowpanes of a nearby restaurant and Saragarhi Sarai, leaving pedestrians injured.

A report in the Times of India stated that about six girls who were in an autorickshaw near the explosion site at the time of the incident were hit by the glass shards and sustained minor injuries.

Probe over the incident is underway

Dr Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that forensic teams were investigating the exact reason behind the blast. He confirmed that the only damage caused was to the windowpanes, and no damage was caused to the buildings.

A police official confirmed that the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant at the Heritage Street, but further investigations were underway to determine the exact cause.

Police appeal public to avoid panic

The police officials assured that the situation was under control and appealed to people to maintain peace. They urged the public not to panic and to remain calm while the investigation is ongoing.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar tweeted, "A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing."

article-image

