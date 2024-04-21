 Punjab: Amritsar Man Arrested For Killing Pregnant Wife, Setting Body On Fire
HomeIndiaPunjab: Amritsar Man Arrested For Killing Pregnant Wife, Setting Body On Fire

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 07:43 AM IST
article-image

Amritsar: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and later setting her body on fire in Punjab's Amritsar, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident was reported in Bullenangal village under Beas police station.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Officials said that the incident took place on Friday after the duo argued over some personal issues.

The accused has been arrested and identified as Gurvinder Singh, who works as a laborer.

While the deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Pinki.

Police were further investigation the matter.

