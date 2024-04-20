Terrifying VIDEO: Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside NYC Court Where Donald Trump Faces Hush Money Trial |

US: A shocking incident took place outside the lower Manhattan courthouse during the ongoing trial of former President Donald Trump for a hush money case, where a man set himself on fire in protest. The dramatic event occurred in Collect Pond Park, designated as a protest area, across the street from the courthouse, around 1:30 pm on Friday (local time). The protestor was identified as Maxwell Azzarello, according to a report in NBC New York.

Terrifying Video Shows Harrowing Scenes

A terrifying video of the self-immolation incident has surfaced on the internet in which one can see Azzarello pouring a liquid on himself from a canister, later he places the canister aside and takes out a lighter. Within seconds, he sets himself ablaze, leaving the person recording him in complete shock. Azzarello's body can be seen completely covered in the fire in the horrifying visuals.

He can be seen walking around, until he falls on his knees and further lies down on the ground as fire completely covers his body. The person recording the scene can be heard signalling the police continuously about the horror throughout the video. The police then jumps into the scene to rescue the burning man. Within moments, officers extinguish the fire using an extinguisher.

Graphic Content Warning: Visuals can be disturbing for some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

Eyewitnesses and NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey provided chilling details of the incident to local news outlets. Azzarello, after entering the park, began distributing pamphlets before proceeding to douse himself with a liquid accelerant from a canister retrieved from his backpack.

The swift response of the NYPD, already on high alert due to the trial's high-profile nature, saw officers attempting to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers and jackets. However, their initial efforts were unsuccessful, prompting the arrival of additional support from the FDNY. Eventually, the fire was brought under control, but not before leaving a haze of smoke outside the courthouse, with shocked bystanders and journalists bearing witness to the harrowing scene.

Azzarello's Condition Reported Critical

Azzarello was then rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center's burn unit in critical condition, where he remained alive as of Friday night, said reports. Additionally, six first responders, including NYPD officers and a court officer, sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation, as per reports citing the FDNY.