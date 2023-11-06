Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Arrested After Being 'Picked Up' By ED In ₹40 Crore Bank Fraud Case; Watch

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra hours after he was "picked up" by the probe agency in connection with a ₹40 crore bank fraud case.

When contacted about reports on Gajjan Majra's "detention", AAP's Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, "It is definitely an old case before he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. But the way the ED acted with haste during a public meeting, it raises questions of the action taken by the ED.

"The way he has been picked up from a public meeting by the ED shows the BJP's politics of defaming the party."

Gajjan Majra could not be immediately contacted. Kang said Gajjan Majra was facing a case before joining the AAP.

Case history

In May last year, the CBI had conducted raids at premises linked to Gajjan Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore.

In September last year, the ED had conducted raids at several premises linked to Gajjan Majra as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED team had then seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after its raids. (With PTI inputs)

