 Punjab: 2 Loco Pilots Injured After Train Rams Into Stationary Freight Train At Sirhind Railway Station; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two loco pilots were injured on Sunday morning when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station here, a Government Railway Police official said.

He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

Statement Of The Officials

There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the official said.

A Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back. They were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the doctor added.

