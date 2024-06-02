Punjab: 2 Loco Pilots Injured After Train Rams Into Stationary Freight Train At Sirhind Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two loco pilots were injured on Sunday morning when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station here, a Government Railway Police official said.

He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

#WATCH | Punjab: Two goods trains collided near Madhopur in Sirhind earlier this morning, injuring two loco pilots who have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/0bLi33hLtS — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

#WATCH | Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab: "Around 3:45 am, we received information that an accident took place. We have reached the spot...Two loco pilots have been injured and they have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib. No casualties have been reported, " says Ratan Lal,… pic.twitter.com/ls5xgAVbk6 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

Statement Of The Officials

There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the official said.

A Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back. They were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the doctor added.