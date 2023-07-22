Pune News: Fire Department Rescues Man Trapped In Swamp

The ongoing heavy rainfall in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad led to a perilous incident, where a person found himself trapped in a swamp behind the deaf-mute school in Nigdi area. Thanks to the prompt response of the fire brigade team, the individual was safely rescued.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 in the morning when Nilakant Patil was walking along a road near his residence, not far from the deaf-mute school. Due to the incessant rains, a treacherous swamp had formed, causing Nilakant to accidentally fall into it, leaving him trapped and unable to get out on his own.

An alert passerby Vishal Salve, witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the Nigdi Fire Department about the critical situation. Upon receiving the distress call, the fire brigade personnel sprang into action.

Well planned rescue operation

Racing against time and the adverse weather conditions, the firefighters reached the scene to assess the situation and devise a plan to rescue Nilakant Patil. Utilizing ropes, ladders, and hooks, the skilled rescue team worked diligently to extricate the trapped individual from the swamp.

After a well-coordinated effort, the firemen successfully pulled Nilakant Patil to safety, providing much-needed relief to him and his concerned well-wishers.

