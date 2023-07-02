Pune: Lack of Safety Measures on Dapodi-Nigdi Road Raises Concerns

The Dapodi to Nigdi road, a crucial route connecting Pimpri-Chinchwad town to the Pune-Mumbai National Highway, is currently facing a severe lack of safety measures. Despite having a separate lane for public transport, a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, and a grade separator, the entry and exit points on this route are devoid of necessary safety measures, raising concerns about potential accidents. Residents are questioning the municipal administration's delay in addressing this issue.

The commencement of the BRT route from Dapodi to Pimpri took a decade of planning and implementation. Stretching over approximately 10.5 km, this route witnesses the operation of 236 buses on a daily basis. With around 2,500 trips per day to various parts of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other destinations, buses traverse this route at a rate of one per minute. Furthermore, the grade separator, BRT route, and three separate lanes for general vehicles accommodate a significant number of vehicles. Unfortunately, the absence of security guards at entry and exit points has become a cause for concern.

While an automatic signal system has been installed along the BRT route, it is distressingly overlooked. The signals are currently inactive, and at night, they are switched off at crossing points. The automated mechanism, as implied by its name, should ensure seamless operation and safety.

The negligence in maintaining active signals and the absence of security guards at entry and exit points pose imminent risks to commuters' safety. With the monsoon season already underway, the urgency to address this issue has intensified. Citizens are demanding prompt action from the municipal administration to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of those traveling along the Dapodi to Nigdi road.