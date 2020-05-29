Pulwama-style tragedy averted

Agencies

Srinagar

A major terror plot was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir when the security forces found an explosives-laden car in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The car was said to be placed at a strategic location to target a security forces’ convoy or a defence installation.

The explosive was kept in a blue drum inside the car. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot on Thursday morning. People were asked to move away from the vicinity. The bomb disposal squad then instead of defusing the explosive, exploded the vehicle. The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted: “A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and the Army.”

As per reports, late on Wednesday night, a car was intercepted by the security forces from Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police had a specific input about a car, which was tracked to Shaadipura, (Rajpura road) in Pulwama.

However, the driver, said to be a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, managed to escape under the cover of darkness after initial firefight.

The investigation so far revealed the white colour car had a registration of a two-wheeler, registered in the name of a resident from Jammu’s Kathua district.