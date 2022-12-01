Puducherry temple Lakshmi's mahout, locals cry profusely during her funeral, watch emotional video | Twitter

An elephant named Lakshmi, and associated with the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar in Puducherry died of sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Following the sad demise, people gathered in huge numbers to worship and offer salutations to Lakshmi, which is believed to have been local's dearest one at heart.

A large number of people, including Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Lakshmi, the 32-year-old temple elephant. The video of the elephant mahout expressing his grief over the loss, shedding tears profusely has circulated on social media. Along with the mahout, who reportedly shared a great bond with the jumbo, devotees in the premises too got emotional.

Videos below

Lakshmi, the much loved resident Temple elephant at Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Pondicherry passed away yesterday. Her Mahout is inconsolable. Only in Sanatan Dharm such remarkable bonds exist between humans and animals...Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XsJUUjvWYg — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) December 1, 2022

Miss u chellame... Can't control my tears unna paakatha naal illa... Nee nadanthu pona en kannula maraiyara varaikum paathutu irupan.. Inimae unna pakamudiyathunu nenaikum bothu azhugaya varuthu #lakshmielephant #RIPLakshmi forever in pondicheeriyan memory 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Wq16Wb2k38 — THALAPATHY (@Johnny_Blaaze27) November 30, 2022

The video showing the funeral procession of Lakshmi captures several devotees coming together to pay their last tributes towards the divine creature. When a truck carried the dead body the temple elephant, people were seen waling along the vehicle while paying last respects to the deceased animal.

Watch video

Funeral procession of Lakshmi, elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jneenrA3II — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 1, 2022