Puducherry temple Lakshmi's mahout, locals cry profusely during her funeral, watch emotional video

An elephant named Lakshmi, and associated with the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar in Puducherry died of sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Following the sad demise, people gathered in huge numbers to worship and offer salutations to Lakshmi, which is believed to have been local's dearest one at heart.
A large number of people, including Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Lakshmi, the 32-year-old temple elephant. The video of the elephant mahout expressing his grief over the loss, shedding tears profusely has circulated on social media. Along with the mahout, who reportedly shared a great bond with the jumbo, devotees in the premises too got emotional.
The video showing the funeral procession of Lakshmi captures several devotees coming together to pay their last tributes towards the divine creature. When a truck carried the dead body the temple elephant, people were seen waling along the vehicle while paying last respects to the deceased animal.
