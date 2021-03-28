Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: Here's how you can download your digital voter ID card

At the end of February 2021, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for 2021 General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of four states (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

The Election Commission of India announced that the Puducherry Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6, 2021.

The counting of votes will be done on May 2, 2021.

But to actually cast your vote, one must have the relevant identity proof. And while it is possible to vote even if you don't have an EPIC (voter ID card), your name must be on the electoral roll. In case you do not have a physical copy of your voter ID card, download a digital version by logging on to the official government portal. Here's what you need to do.

1. Log on to voterportal.eci.gov.in or nvsp.in/Account/Login. If you do not have an account, then create it using your mobile number or email ID.

2. Log in and click on the option to download e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card).

If you do not have a voter ID card (digital or otherwise), fret not. You can still vote, as long as your name is already on the electoral roll. Note that a photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.

The short answer is yes. The Election Commission of India allows for several alternative identity cards to be used to enter the polling booth.