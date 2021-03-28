Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: From voting dates to counting day - Here's all you need to know

At the end of February 2021, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for 2021 General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of four states (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) and one Union Territory (Puducherry).

The Election Commission of India announced that Puducherry Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6, 2021.

The counting of votes will be done on May 2, 2021.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress secured eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

