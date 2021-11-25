‘Provides evidence of effectiveness’: Bharat Biotech on real-world assessment of Covaxin

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has issued a statement after a Lancet study stated that two doses of Covaxin are 50 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19.

Reacting to Lancet study, Bharat Biotech on Thursday said that the results compare well with 65.2 per cent efficacy against Delta variant obtained during controlled phase 3 clinical trials of COVAXIN conducted among the general population, reported news agency ANI.

"These results compare well with the 65.2 per cent efficacy against the delta variant obtained during the controlled phase III clinical trials of COVAXIN conducted among the general population. This study also shows that COVAXIN meets the WHO efficacy criteria for COVID-19 vaccines for the dreaded Delta variant," Bharat Biotech said.

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) are 50 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 disease, according to the first real-world assessment of the COVID-19 vaccine published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The study assessed 2,714 hospital workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, from April 15-May 15, who were symptomatic and underwent RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection.

"2714 symptomatic tested participants remained, of whom 1,617 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 1,097 tested negative," the study said.

"The unadjusted effectiveness of two doses of BBV152 against symptomatic RT-PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2, with an interval of at least 14 days between administration of the second dose and day of testing, was 53 per cent. After adjustment, the effectiveness was estimated to be 50 per cent. The adjusted effectiveness of two doses administered at least 28 days before testing was 46 per cent and administered at least 42 days before testing was 57 per cent," it said.

In January this year, Covaxin was approved for emergency use in India for people aged 18 and above. The World Health Organization (WHO) added the vaccine to its list of approved emergency use COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:07 AM IST