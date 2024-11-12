'Prove Rs 700 Crore Allegation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges PM Modi

(File photo) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah |

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of proving the allegation that Karnataka government had mobilised Rs 700 crore to aid Congress' election campaigning in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Siddaramaiah was speaking at a rally in Haveri district on Sunday.

"I am surprised to see the prime minister of this country lies so much. While campaigning somewhere in Maharashtra, the prime minister said that the Congress in Karnataka has collected ₹700 crore through the excise department to send to Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and to spend on the bypolls," he said

"Today I challenge Narendra Modi that if he can prove these allegations, I will retire from politics. If you cannot, then you should retire," the Karnataka CM added.

What Did PM Modi Say Earlier?

PM Modi made an allegation during his campaigning for Maharashtra elections that Congress-ruled states become 'ATMs' for party units in other states where assembly elections are due.

"Wherever Congress forms government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress' royal family. These days Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become their ATMs. In the name of elections in Maharashtra, they have looted worth Rs 700 crores from liquor sellers in Karnataka. You can imagine the loot once they win the elections," he said.

PM's claim was refuted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as well. He said that the PM may have been misled.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is due for November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.