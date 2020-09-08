'Prove it and I'll hold my ears and do 101 sit-ups': Mamata rubbishes rumours of Durga Puja 'ban'

“Spreading fake news that Government has banned Durga Puja. If you can prove it, I will hold my ears and do sit ups in public. You can’t prove it can you? The Public won’t forget this,” said Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Police Day celebrations in the state.

The Chief Minister was referring to rumours doing the rounds that a lockdown will be imposed from Panchami or the 5th day of Durga Puja, which will continue throughout the night.

This would mean that no one would be allowed to venture out.

The rumours circulated on social media go on to say that only five people will be permitted within the puja pandals and will be tested for COVID-19 immediately if anyone is suspected to be infected with the virus.

A post tweeted by West Bengal Police has also termed the WhatsApp forward on Durga Puja as being fake.