'Proud to be called the leader of Tukde-Tukde gang, govt has chosen wrong enemy': Kanhaiya Kumar

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar came out in to stand in solidarity with the violent attack on JNU students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh yesterday. Kanhaiya who is now a CPI leader condemned the violent attacks and said that the government has made a mistake in considering JNU an enemy.

Kanhaiya said, “The government has chosen a wrong university to fight with.” he said that he feels proud when he is called the leader of the Tukde-Tukde gang, he said that JNU has always spoken on issues that aren't even reported. He added, “My university will always raise voice against the social injustice.”

Kanhaiya spoke on the narrative of hate that has been built against the famed university, he said, "Hatred for JNU is not hatred for a university or ideology but the thought of how a country should be... In JNU, a girl can step out of library and walk alone. In this campus, 40 per cent people are from 'adivasi' or poor families."

Aishe Ghosh, the JNUSU President who was severely injured during the attack also spoke with at the university yesterday, reported Hindustan Times. She said, “Let them file 70 FIRs against me. We are not afraid. We have done no crime and we will continue our fight.”

Two FIRs were filed by Delhi Police on the night of January 5, within a span of few minutes, after taking cognisance of complaints filed by JNU authorities naming office bearers of student union including its injured president Aishe Ghosh in connection with alleged vandalism on premises on previous days.

Police said the two FIRs were transferred on Tuesday to the Crime Branch, which is also probing the Sunday violence.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

With inputs from Agencies.