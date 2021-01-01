Proud of DRDO's technological advancements, achievements in building Atmanirbhar Bharat: Rajnath Singh

On the occasion, the DRDO reiterated its resolve to make the country self-reliant by developing indigenous advanced defence technologies and systems.

"On the dawn of 63rd Raising day, DRDO reiterates its resolve of making the country self-reliant by developing indigenous advanced Defence technologies and systems. Stepping forward onto the paced journey of research, design, development and creativity," the DRDO tweeted.

The DRDO is the research and development wing of the Ministry of Defence with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems.

Formed in 1958, the DRDO started as a small organisation with 10 laboratories and has now grown multi-directionally in terms of the variety of subject disciplines, number of laboratories, achievements and stature.