Prophet row: SC transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to the Delhi police | Twitter

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed and transferred all the FIRs registered against journalist Navika Kumar over the controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her, to the Delhi Police.

A bench comprising of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari said that no coercive action would be taken against Kumar for a period of eight weeks so that she can avail remedies in the interim period.

The apex court also granted liberty to Kumar to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of the lead FIR. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police will probe the matter.

Earlier on August 8, the top court had granted interim protection from arrest to the Times Now anchor and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on Kumar's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Nupur Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate triggered massive protests across the country. Many Gulf countries also reacted sharply to the comments.