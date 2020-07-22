Prolific RTI activist Saket Gokhale says he was threatened, verbally abused by Swiggy delivery boy

Saket Gokhale, is best known as the journalist-turned-activist, who launched a 'campaign to take down hate-speech mongers' in December last year, has managed to raise more than Rs 22 lakh to take on 'BJP's hate machine'.

Gokhale can often be seen sharing legal documents or fighting supporters of the current dispensation. However, this time he is headlining for a brand new reason.

Saket took to the micro blogging site and shared his horrifying experience with food delivery giant Swiggy.

He wrote, “So I ordered a parcel from @swiggy_in. The delivery person came downstairs without wearing a mask. I asked him to either wear a mask or keep the parcel on the floor & leave. He started verbally abusing me. When I tried to take the parcel, he tried to assault me.”

“I complained to @SwiggyCares & they gave me a standard template response. This delivery guy called Ayush Patel came back with goons to threaten me & is now outside my gate. I’ve informed the police. Ordering food from Swiggy can jeopardize your life & safety,” he added.

Swiggy responded to the tweet stating, “Hey Saket, that sounds horrible and we want to look into this right away. This is certainly not what we stand for. Kindly help us with the order details, we will get in touch with the relevant delivery partner and intervene right away.”