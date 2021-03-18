Prohibition on use of social media is illegal, Air India pilots write to chairman

New Delhi: Air India-Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) on Thursday wrote to the Air India chairman, stating that the prohibition on the use of social media and policy introduced by the airline in this regard is illegal and violates a fundamental right. "At the outset, we note with alarm that such a Policy introduced by Air India is entirely illegal and with no basis in law whatsoever. By way of the Policy, Air India has effectively imposed a blanket ban or prohibition on the use of social or digital media by all its employees, including those that have superannuated," it said in a letter to the airline's Chairman and MD (CMD) Rajiv Bansal.

They said that they have examined the Policy introduced by Air India and it appears that the Policy bars all employees of Air India, both serving and retired employees, from posting any content on social media, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and other such forums. "At present, there is no law in India that either empowers or even remotely justifies such an act by an employer, especially Air India, being a State instrumentality under Article 12 of the Constitution, to impose such a blanket ban on the use of social or digital media by its employees. The same, it is reiterated, is without any basis or lawful sanction," the letter reads.

They further said that is a veiled threat, imposed on the employees under the garb of a set of guidelines and an advisory. "The present Policy introduced by Air India, is also, and most importantly, violates the fundamental right of freedom and speech, guaranteed to the employees of Air India, under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution, being citizens of India," it further reads.

The union further stated that the policy, unlike social media policies adopted by several other employers, does not even attempt to draw a distinction between the content posted during working hours or from the workplace and that posted after working hours or outside of the workplace.