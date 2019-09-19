Prohibition: HC finds no. of cases alarming

Patna: Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Bihar government to file an affidavit by September 30 giving details of the measures to tackle "alarming proportions" of prohibition cases pending in the courts.

Hearing a series of petitions from some of the offenders,Justice Anil Kumar Upadhaya on Wednesday directed the principal secretary of Home Department with vetting from the chief secretary giving details of the steps taken to tackle pending cases related to prohibition offences since 2016.

The court in its order wrote, "There is absence of adequate courts, judicial officers and supporting staff. Case management is difficult. There are 2.97 lakh cases related to violation of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

As per affidavit filed by the state government earlier, 1.67 lakh people have been arrested and sent to jails."

In the first seven months of this year, 34,526 new cases of prohibition rules violations have been filed. The state government has claimed 52 lakh litres of liquor has been seized.

The alarming number of cases related to prohibition are causing burden on the courts. The state government should assist the courts and show us how the problem due to manifold increase in the prohibition cases will be tackled, the court said and sought a detailed action taken report from the government.

By Chhaya Mishra