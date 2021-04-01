Probe ordered after Mukhtar Ansari uses bulletproof luxury ambulance in Punjab for court visit

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a probe into use of private bulletproof luxury ambulance, bearing UP number, by mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was being escorted by the Punjab Police from Ropar Jail to produce him in Mohali Court on Wednesday.

A government spokesman and Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that the state government has ordered an inquiry into who had sent this luxury and bulletproof ambulance (UP 41 AT 7171) to Mukhtar Ansari from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab.

The probe will also include how he was using a private ambulance, driven by one of his sharpshooters, and how the Punjab government allowed him to use his private ambulance to go to Mohali Court from Ropar Jail on Wednesday.

“The Congress and Samajwadi Party governments supported Mukhtar Ansari. He became a dreaded gangster with their support. Inquiries are being made about which government had made available this ambulance to Mukhtar Ansari for personal use and how it reached Punjab,” said the Cabinet minister.

The ambulance used by the mafia don is registered in Barabanki district in the name of Alka Rai, owner of Shyam Sanjeevni Hospital in Mau district. After getting the Ambulance, Mukhtar turned it into a luxury vehicle and made it bulletproof to save himself from any possible attack while going to court for hearing.

The ambulance has a portable fridge, TV and luxury sofa for the mafia don. It is perhaps the first case of its own kind that a mafia don is using his personal luxury and bulletproof ambulance for ferrying him from jail to court and back instead of usual police van. Even none of jailed politicians ever got this kind of facility by any government or police anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Shyam Sanjeevni Hospital Dr Alka Rai clarified that one of Mukhtar Ansari's representatives had contacted the hospital in 2013 to donate an ambulance. They had sought papers from the hospital for registration of the vehicle. The hospital incharge had signed the documents to complete the formalities. "But since then the hospital has never received any ambulance," she clarified.

Dr Rai, who is also a BJP leader, claimed that they came to know about the registration of the ambulance in the name of her hospital through the media only.