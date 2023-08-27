 Pro-Khalistani Slogans Graffiti Written On Over 5 Delhi Metro Station Walls, Check Pictures
Ahead of the G20 Summit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released raw footage of Delhi metro stations where Khalistan pro slogans are written.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from Delhi on Sunday (August 27), walls of more than five metro stations in the national capital had the message promoting Khalistan and also the name of separatist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) appeared in the graffiti. "Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad" (Delhi will become Khalistan) and (long live Khalistan) graffiti. According to reports, Delhi Police has initiated the process of legal action in the matter.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released raw footage of Delhi metro stations where Khalistan pro slogans are written. SFJ activists were present in multiple metro stations in Delhi from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh with pro-Khalistan slogans, said Delhi Police.

This is not the first time that graffiti with slogans in support of separatist Khalistani movement have surfaced in Northern India. Earlier, such instances have taken place in Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

The SFJ (Sikh For Justice) has long been involved in promoting the Khalistani separatist movement. Recently, there were unconfirmed reports that Khalistan idealogue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had died in the US in an accident.

(More details awaited)

