Priyanka to shift to Lucknow; Gets one-month notice to vacate government bungalow in Delhi

The government's directorate of estate on Wednesday put Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (48) on notice, asking her to vacate within one month the government bungalow allotted to her in Lodhi Estate, the colony of ministers, MPs and senior bureaucrats, because she no longer enjoys the protection of the SPG that entitled her to security and a secure government accommodation.

Though her businessman husband Robert Vadra owns a bungalow in posh South Delhi, the SPG had found it not secure for its protectee.

Priyanka lives with her husband and two children, son Raihan and daughter Miraya. She was also granted Z+ security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 in view of the threat perception as daughter of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The elite SPG cover given to Priyanka was withdrawn last November.

OUR LUCKNOW CORRESPONDENT ADDS: Kaul House, Gokhale Road, Lucknow, may be the new address of the Vadras.

It is understood that Priyanka is likely to shift her base to the state capital.

The Kaul House was renovated for her last year, and would be her new address, UP Congress leaders confirm. Deepak Singh, Congress legislator and leader from Amethi, told the FPJ, “She, along with her husband and children would be shifting to Lucknow soon. The Kaul house was readied for her sometime back. The cleaning and dusting will start tomorrow.”

The Kaul House belongs to Gandhi family’s close relative and former union minister, the late Sheila Kaul. Her relatives don’t stay there. Incidentally, it is hardly three km from Congress’ state headquarters at Mall Avenue.

Stage set for 2022 polls: The development has energised the party cadre as never before. “Her presence in Lucknow means a lot, especially since Assembly polls are just two years away. It would be far easier for us to coordinate with her. It would keep pressure up on the rival camp (the BJP) and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,’’ Anshu Awasthi, Congress leader says.

The Kaul house is a throwback to India’s freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi had visited the house in 1936 and planted a banyan tree. The tree still stands there.