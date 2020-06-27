Priyanka Gandhi's attack on Yogi govt: Will only publicity provide employment?

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide employment.

"Yesterday, an employment event was started in Uttar Pradesh with a lot of publicity," Priyanka wrote in a Facebook post.

She alleged that most of the categories of employment mentioned at the event are not in good health. Self-employed people are in crisis due to lack of direct financial support from the government, she added.

"The condition of small and medium scale industries is so bad that as per an estimate, 62 percent of MSMEs will cut jobs and 78 percent will cut wages," she wrote.