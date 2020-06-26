I am Indira’s granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesman, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells Adityanath Yogi

Lucknow

“I am Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday tweeted daring UP CM Yogi Aditya­nath, apparently in response to the twin notices served to her by the state government.

While one notice was served by the district magist­rate of Agra following Cong­ress leader’s remarks on high corona mortality in the Taj City compared to rest of India, another was served by the child rights panel of the state for her “misleading” statement over Kanpur girls shelter home’s 57 corona cases and two (which was later found to be 7) preg­nancy cases on social media.

In a veiled attack on BSP chief Mayawati who is often accused of being soft on the regime, Priyanka alleged, “UP govt is threatening her through various deps for speaking the truth.”

“As a servant of the people, my duty is towards the people of UP. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth govt propaganda. The UP govt is wasting its time by threatening me through its various depts,” Priyanka tweeted in Hindi on Friday.

“They can take whatever action they want, I will keep putting forth the truth,” she said.