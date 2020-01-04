Priyanka Gandhi sends the Preamble of Constitution as new year greetings to noted citizens of UP

New Delhi: In a bid to keep the Citizenship Act issue raging, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sending new year greeting cards with the preamble of the Constitution printed on it to noted citizens in Uttar Pradesh.

The greetings are signed by Priyanka, in-charge of UP. "Nav Varsh ki shubhkamnayen (Happy new year)," it reads. The letters, sent to poets, writers, social workers, Congress activists, have the preamble of the Constitution printed on it in Hindi.

UP Congress unit is distributing the letters to citizens, a source said.

Notably, Congress leaders read the preamble of the Constitution during a protest against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Rajghat last month.

Priyanka, in her capacity, has been meeting the victims of violence during anti-CAA protests in different parts of UP.

On Saturday, Priyanka met a Muslim cleric who was allegedly beaten up by police in connection with a protest in UP's Muzzafarnagar.

"I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police, students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, some of them were released and some are still in custody," she told reporters.

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow during Priyanka's visit to the state capital last week, with the Congress leader accusing a cop of manhandling her, holding her by the throat.

She took a scooter ride to evade police, that was barring her movement, to meet kin of former IPS officer IPS Darapuri who were jailed for protesting against the CAA.

According to a source, UP Congress is planning to hold rallies in various districts against Citizenship Amendment Act this month and will be addressed by Priyanka.