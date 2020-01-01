Priyanka Gandhi on scooter: Congress holds donation drive to raise challan amount even though owner's ready to pay

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode pillion on a scooter in Uttar Pradesh last week, the incident has remained fresh in the news.

Soon after, the police issued a challan against Rajdeep Singh whose scooter was driven by Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar. Videos of their ride showed that both Vadra and Gurjar were not wearing helmets.

The duo drove to the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

Speaking to ANI, Singh recounts, "I was going towards Polytechnic crossing when I saw Priyanka and Dheeraj Gurjar. Dheeraj requested for my scooter because Priyanka belongs to such a big family. I could not refuse to give her my vehicle

"On December 29, I got to know about challan from the news...I will pay challan amount myself. I cannot take the challan amount from Priyanka or Congress," Singh told ANI.

However, he may not have to do that. According to another ANI report, the Lucknow Congress committee president Mukesh Singh Chauhan on Tuesday took donations from locals here in order to collect money for paying the challan amount.