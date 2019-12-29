Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes ride on scooty; owner gets traffic ticket for not wearing helmet

Lucknow: The Lucknow traffic police has handed over a challan of Rs 6,300 to the owner of the scooty on which Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of jailed former IPS officer and social activist S.R. Darapuri when she was stopped by the police on Saturday evening, and hopped on to the scooty of a Congress worker for a short distance.

The scooty with the registration number UP32 HB 8270 has now been given a challan because the driver and Priyanka who was sitting pillion were not wearing helmets which are mandatory.

The scooty belongs to Congress leader Dheeraj Gujjar.

A high-voltage drama unfolded here on Saturday evening as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

"They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so," Priyanka told reporters after meeting Darapuri at his Indiranagar's sector 18 residence. She accused the BJP government of acting in a cowardly manner.

The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.

Narrating the sequence of events, Priyanka told reporters, "As we were on our way, a police vehicle came and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them 'why'. And was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead. I got off the vehicle and started walking.

I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck.

But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'."

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Modern Control Room Lucknow, who was deployed in security duty, said the allegations of manhandling the Congress leader and grabbing her by neck are "false".

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, "Priyanka's vehicle was stopped at the Lohia crossing. She protested and asked as to why was she being stopped."

Singh said after the police stopped her, she started walking. "The policemen started following her. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle.

After this, when the police tried to stop her in Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar's sector 18.

She walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave the police and party workers a slip," he added. Priyanka told reporters the police action led to traffic snarls. "There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why have they stopped (us)."

"What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?," she asked a police official.