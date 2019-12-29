IStandWithArchanaSingh: Twitterati support cop accused of mishandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A high-voltage drama unfolded here on Saturday evening as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave a slip to police to reach the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests, and alleged that she was manhandled by cops.

The Congress general secretary claimed that the police tried to stop her, she was surrounded, held by the throat by a female cop and pushed by another female cop as she was walking towards Darapuri's residence in Indiranagar's sector 18.

"They have stopped me midway on the road. What is the meaning of this? This is not an issue of SPG but that of Uttar Pradesh Police. People are disturbed due to this traffic disruption," Priyanka Gandhi told ANI.

But later, an Uttar Pradesh police officer said the allegations were false. In a letter addressed to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Protocol), Dr Archana Singh, Circle Officer Modern Control Room, said, "A number of things (such as manhandling and neck grabbing) are being circulated on the social media, which is completely false. I have discharged my duty with full sincerity."